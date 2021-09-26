Shipment of imported sugar for utility stores reached Pakistan

A consignment of 28,760 metric tonnes of imported sugar has reached Pakistan. It has been imported for utility stores.

According to a spokesperson of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), the second ship will reach Karachi carrying 28,840 metric tonnes of sugar.

According to sources in the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, sugar has been purchased at 637.10 per tonne. The price of tax and duty-free imported sugar at the port is Rs 109 per kg.

Sources said that sugar would cost Rs 30 per kg more than the official retail price for utility stores, imported sugar would be sold at Rs 85 per kg at utility stores and the difference between the purchase price and sale would be met through subsidy.