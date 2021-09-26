Shipment of imported sugar for utility stores reached Pakistan

Syed AhadWeb Editor

27th Sep, 2021. 12:34 am
imported sugar

A consignment of 28,760 metric tonnes of imported sugar has reached Pakistan. It has been imported for utility stores.

According to a spokesperson of the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP), the second ship will reach Karachi carrying 28,840 metric tonnes of sugar.

According to sources in the Trading Corporation of Pakistan, sugar has been purchased at 637.10 per tonne. The price of tax and duty-free imported sugar at the port is Rs 109 per kg.

Sources said that sugar would cost Rs 30 per kg more than the official retail price for utility stores, imported sugar would be sold at Rs 85 per kg at utility stores and the difference between the purchase price and sale would be met through subsidy.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

36 mins ago
There will be an additional tax on the electricity bills of those who work from home

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) member Internal Revenue Operations Qaiser Iqbal has...
1 hour ago
FBR server disruption, difficulties for online tax return submitters

Online Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) server disruptions have caused severe problems...
1 hour ago
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a sharp decline last week, with...
1 hour ago
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed new conditions on loans

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed new conditions on loans...
1 hour ago
PIA named the world's first safest airline for women

The United Nations Women Agency has named Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) the...
4 hours ago
Elections of HCCI, Muhammad Faizan Elahi elected unopposed President

According to the election schedule of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and...