The rupee depreciated and the dollar reached an all-time high
The rupee has depreciated in the domestic exchange markets and today the dollar is trading at an all-time high in the interbank market.
At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (IFEX), the dollar rose by 51 paise and closed at 169.60 paise.
In the open market, the dollar has risen by 60 paise to Rs 171.
