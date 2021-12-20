All 17 casualties of Karachi’s Shershah gas blast laid to rest

KARACHI: All 17 casualties of the Shershah gas explosion in Karachi including the father of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan were laid to rest in different graveyards of the city on Monday.

The private bank’s cashier Sardar Amir and security guard Zeeshan Afridi, who hailed from Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) also died in the explosion. Both deceased were the residents of the same neighborhood in Ittehad Town as well as sole breadwinners for their families. Their funeral prayers were also offered in the Ittehad Town.

Read more: At least 17 killed, several injured in Karachi’s Shershah explosion

Further, the inspection of the site two days after the deadly incident is still underway. The officials of a sensitive agency inspected the site and collected samples of debris and other evidence. A police team also examined the condition of the damaged building.

Read more: FIA arrests six suspects involved in hawala hundi from Khanpur

The administration used heavy machinery to remove debris from the blast site while the police, paramilitary Rangers, and rescue agencies also remained present there. The private bank’s automated teller machine (ATM) was also recovered from the debris.