ANF, Sindh Rangers foil drugs smuggling bid

KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force and Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Tuesday, in two separate joint operations, recovered drugs.

During the operation on the Sukkur bypass, the security forces seized 69,600kg of opium from the truck under the guise of rice.

Two accused named Faheem and Zaheer were also arrested.

The drugs are worth millions of rupees in the international market, ANF spokesman said

The second operation was carried out at a private courier company in the city.

During the operation, 185grams of heroin were recovered from the suspected parcel.

The drugs were expertly hidden in six handbags and the seized parcels were to be smuggled to the Maldives, ANF spokesman added.

Earlier this month, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted a raid at the Karachi seaport on a tip-off and recovered 96-kilogramme drugs.

The ANF spokesperson said the drugs were adeptly concealed in towels. He said the drugs were booked in the name of an exporter identified as Cargo IB Trader. The cargo was being sent to Ontario, Canada, he said.