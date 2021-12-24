Christian community has important role in progress, prosperity of Pakistan: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that the minorities, especially Christians, were playing a crucial role in the national development and prosperity.

“Pakistan’s movement was, in fact, a movement for the protection of rights of minorities as well because (declaration of) Pakistan as an Islamic state at that time was actually a political interpretation of it which was later explained by Quaid-e-Azam in his speech before the Constituent Assembly of 1947 with a famous quote,” he said while addressing the participants of ‘Christmas Evening’ arranged by the state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

“You are free to go to your temples, you are free to go to your mosques or any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or caste or creed, that has nothing to do with the business of the state,” the minister referred to the quote of Quaid-e-Azam in his address.

Chaudhry greeted the Christian community “Merry Christmas” on this occasion and said the contours of the Pakistani state were inclusive as every citizen had been playing a crucial role in his or her sphere.

He said there had been a long and remarkable history of Christmas which added a new colour to its celebrations with each passing decade.

Federal Secretary for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid, Director General Information Services Academy Saeed Javed and several senior officers of the ministry of information also attended the event.

Later, Chaudhry also cut a Christmas cake alongside the Christian employees of APP and presented their Christmas gifts.