Dense fog disrupts PIA flight operations at Lahore airport
LAHORE: Dense fog in and around the Punjab capital has disrupted air travel, with flights being cancelled, delayed or diverted to other cities.
Read more: At least 20 injured after 30 vehicles pile up due to dense fog
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), in its statement on Wednesday, requested the passenger to check flight timings from PIA call centres before leaving for airports.
Due to fog, the destinations for some of the flights were also being changed, Bol News Urdu quoted a national carrier spokesperson as saying.
“Due to fog, flight TK714 from Istanbul to Lahore was delayed by eight hours while flight XY317 from Riyadh was also delayed by eight hours,” PIA spokesperson added in the report.
“flights from Dubai and Jeddah were also cancelled, while flight J9502 from Lahore to Kuwait could not depart even after 10 hours.”
Lahore was recently declared the most polluted city globally by an air quality monitor, as residents choking in acrid smog pleaded with officials to take action.
Air pollution has worsened in Pakistan in recent years, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn off, and colder winter temperatures coalesce into stagnant clouds of smog.
Lahore, a bustling megacity of more than 11 million people in Punjab province near the border with India, consistently ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution.
In recent years, residents in the walled city have built their own air purifiers and taken out lawsuits against government officials in desperate bids to clean the air — but authorities have been slow to act, blaming the smog on India or claiming the figures are exaggerated.
Read More
ADB's inflation forecast for Pakistan a wake-up call for govt: Sherry Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate and...
Online visas to 191 countries issued: Ministry of Interior report
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has released its annual report, which includes...
14 killed, 1035 injured in Punjab road accidents during last 24 hours: Rescue 1122
LAHORE: At least 14 people were killed and 1035 others injured in...
MoU signed to make biogas from Karachi animal dung
KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Times Group Private Limited and...
Rangers striving for prevention of drug use in educational institutions: DG
KARACHI: DG Rangers (Sindh) Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry on Wednesday said...