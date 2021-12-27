FIA retrieves over 1150 acres of ETPB land across country so far: Director Lahore Zone-1

LAHORE: Following directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has so far retrieved over 1150 acres of land, worth billions of rupees, of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) from illegal occupants across the country.

Addressing a press conference here at FIA Lahore office on Monday, Director FIA Lahore Zone-1 DIG Dr Muhammad Rizwan said that due to actions of the FIA, properties worth of Rs15028.78 million have been retrieved and Rs296.489 million have been recovered as arrears.

Dr Rizwan further said that out of the total 776 audit paras 453 had been addressed. Consequently 39 FIRs have been registered against 117 accused persons and 26 arrested so far.

According to the senior FIA official, 197 Inquiries have been registered and are under probe. “All these proceedings pertain to properties worth Rs15730.8 million and Rs839.96 million are outstanding in arrears,” he added.

According to data shared by the FIA, Punjab Zone-I has retrieved 230 acre and 6 Kanal land worth Rs5831 million. Similarly, Rs19.6 million recovered in arrears. FIA Islamabad Zone retrieved 274 acre 5 Kanal 11 Marlas land worth Rs1261.43 million. Similarly, it also recovered Rs7.32 millions in arrears.

According to data, FIA KPK Zone has retrieved 8 acre 2 Kanal land worth Rs2170.45 million and it recovered Rs4.38 million in arrears.

On the other hand, FIA Punjab Zone-II has retrieved 302 acre 1 Kanal land worth Rs3981.9 million.

FIA Sindh Zone-I has retrieved 2 Kanal land worth Rs400 million besides recovering Rs250.786 million in arrears. Similarly, FIA Sindh Zone-II has retrieved 331 acre 6 Kanal land worth Rs104 million besides recovering Rs9.6 million in arrears. FIA Balochistan Zone has also retrieved 5 Kanal 17 Marlas land worth Rs1280 million besides recovering Rs1.8 million in arrears.

It may be relevant to mention here that consequent upon the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan in respect of Forensic Audit of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) conducted by the office of Accountant General of Pakistan, ETPB official are found responsible in commission of irregularities in the matter of properties lying in trust with the Board’ thereby causing Rs77.597 billion loss to national exchequer.