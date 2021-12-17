FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi discusses OIC session with journalists, diplomats

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he had a very constructive session with members of Pakistan’s media fraternity. Image: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held discussions with the media fraternity and diplomatic community on Sunday’s 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers on Afghanistan in the capital.

In a tweet on Friday, Qureshi said that he had a constructive session with members of Pakistan’s media fraternity.

“Together, we must draw the world’s attention to act on the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.”

Very constructive session with members of Pakistan’s media fraternity, discussing the upcoming 17th Extraordinary Session of the @OIC_OCI Council of Foreign Ministers. Together we must draw the world's attention to act on the dire humanitarian crisis in #Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/PSkmfPHYAF — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 17, 2021

He also met with senior members of the diplomatic community, think tanks, academia and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokespersons to share and discuss the lead up to and outcomes expected of the OIC session in Pakistan.

Pleased to meet with senior members of the diplomatic community, think tanks, academia and @PTIofficial spokespersons to share and discuss the lead up to and outcomes expected of #OICInPakistan #OIC4Afg pic.twitter.com/vun4jTbDUG — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) December 16, 2021

Pakistan is hosting OIC Foreign Ministers’ Conference on December 19 in Islamabad to bridge the gap between the Taliban and the international community on the Afghan humanitarian crisis. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the convenor of the OIC Conference.

All the arrangements to welcome the foreign delegates of the OIC FMs’ extraordinary conference have reportedly been finalised.

On Thursday, Qureshi had reiterated that together as a collective voice of the Muslim Ummah, the OIC could prove to be an effective platform to cope with Afghanistan’s situation.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad, the foreign minister had said the OIC moot was aimed at drawing the world’s attention towards the need to extend assistance to the Afghan people faced with dire humanitarian situation.

“The world now understands that abandoning Afghanistan is not in anybody’s interest,” he had said, adding that the world appears willing to extend assistance to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.