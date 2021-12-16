Govt decides to file defamation case against Wajihuddin for tarnishing PM’s image

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the government was filing a defamation suit against former member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Supreme Court judge retired justice Wajihuddin Ahmed for “targeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Addressing media in Islamabad, he said that the practice of tarnishing others’ reputations should end.

“The honour of prime minister is not safe in the country”, Chaudhry said, adding that “for the chief executive of the country, baseless campaigns are run” without any proof.

Speaking on Bol News programme ‘Tabdeeli’ recently, retired justice Ahmed had claimed that estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen used to give up to Rs5million per month as funds to manage Banigala’s household affairs.

However, in response to retired justice Ahmed’s statement, Tareen took to Twitter on Wednesday, and said, “Regardless of the current status of my relationship with [PM] Imran khan, the truth must be told. I did whatever was in my capacity to help PTI in the quest to build a new Pakistan, but I never gave a penny for the household expenses of Banigala. Just want to set the record straight.”

In today’s press conference, the information minister called retired justice Ahmed a “comedian” during the media talk and lauded Tareen for his timely clarification.

“I would like to say that Jahangir Tareen acted like a gentleman. He has proved that he is an honourable man,” said Chaudhry.

According to the information minister, the premier had donated all the plots he had received during his cricketing career to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH).

The minister accused the judiciary of “failing to protect the self-esteem of individuals” and urged the chief justices of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and high courts to form benches at divisional levels for swift adjudication of defamation cases.

Chaudhry announced the government would also serve notices to those who ran a campaign against the PM on their channels without investigating the matter.

‘Pakistani media being used as a tool to spread fake news’

Criticising the media, the PTI minister also complained that Pakistani media was being used as a “tool” to spread fake information about the chief executive of the country to weaken the system.

“Propaganda against the prime minister hurts the esteem of the entire country,” Chaudhry added.

“The right of freedom of speech comes with responsibilities.”