Insanity what the West has been doing in Afghanistan for 20 years: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: A day before Pakistan is set to host the 17th Extraordinary Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated his call for the world to recognize the emerging humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, the premier stressed that if the world community does not step in right now, a huge humanitarian crisis will hit Afghanistan.

“We are talking about almost 40 million Afghan people, if they do not get aid very quickly, then there will be a huge humanitarian crisis.”

He warned that by creating a vacuum, the country could again fall into the hands of terrorists.

“They [Afghanistan] already have Daesh. We must remember that the US and NATO spent 20 years and over $2 trillion in Afghanistan so imagine if there is chaos in the country or it is worse off now than it was two decades back,” the premier underscored.

PM Imran further said that in case there was a crisis in Afghanistan, Pakistan would be affected the most since it shares a border with the country.

He said it was insanity what the west had been doing in the country for 20 years.

“No Afghan was involved in 9/11, but the western powers occupied Afghanistan to achieve the objectives which could never be done through military means,” he added.

He underscored that due to the very stance, the prime minister said, he was criticised immensely.

‘Factor behind countries poverty is corruption of their leadership’

Deeming corruption as a reason for a country’s destruction, PM said the factor behind a country’s poverty is not the lack of resources but the corruption of their leadership.

“Corruption is something which destroys a country. The poor countries are poor not because they lack resources but because their leadership is corrupt,” the prime minister said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, the premier said his fight was against the corrupt ruling elite, which was destroying the country.

In a veiled reference to the Sharif and Bhutto families, he added that Pakistan was ruled by two corrupt families who came into power just for making money.

“There were two entrenched family parties, so fighting them was like fighting a mafia,” he said, adding that both the parties had money and state resources, which also used money and media against him.

The prime minister said he wanted to build Pakistan on the model of the Madina state.

To a question, he said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had transformed the human beings and changed their characters, and made them leaders.

“He was Rahamtullil Alamin (blessing for the whole world), not just the Muslims. Anyone who will follow his model will rise,” the prime minister remarked.

PM said he would order a probe if anyone points out the corruption by any of his ministers as the corruption by the ruling elite destroys the country.

He said as far as the lower-level corruption by government officials, the government was introducing automation to do away with it.

In response to another question, the premier said his government had inherited the highest ever debt, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, which took time to recover.

“Pakistan was declared among the best to have effectively navigated through the Covid pandemic by maintaining a balance between lives and livelihood,” he said.

Asked about his cricketing career, the prime minister said cricket runs in his family.

“I gave some additional years to cricket just to remain in limelight and build the cancer hospital,” he shared.

Imran said the sports taught the ability to cope with bad times and defeat and the dynamics of picking up yourself again.