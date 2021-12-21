Lahore police arrest 17,155 hardcore criminals in 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Police have claimed to have arrested as many as 17,155 proclaimed offenders (POs), targeted offenders (TOs) and court absconders (CAs) during its crackdown against criminals involved in heinous crimes during the year of 2021 so far.

The Lahore police spokesperson on Tuesday said that out of the total 17,155 offenders, as many as 9,901 were proclaimed offenders and 1,959 targeted offenders whereas 5,295 were court absconders. He said the police arrested 1,041 POs of category ‘A’ and 8,860 POs of category ‘B’.

The spokesman quoted the Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad as saying that Lahore police had to put into action a special strategy to arrest the proclaimed offenders as most of them were involved in heinous and hardcore crimes including illegal possessions, murders, attempt of murders, kidnappings for ransom, extortions and narcotics.