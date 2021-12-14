LHC orders Punjab govt to run smog awareness campaign
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday ordered the Punjab government to run a smog awareness campaign on all TV channels but restrained it from using the campaign for its own publicity.
Justice Shahid Karim issued this order on various similar petitions filed by advocate Shiraz Zaka against the government’s inaction to take timely measures to curb smog.
The court directed the Punjab government to abstain from mentioning its own name or any of its functionaries in the smog awareness campaign.
Justice Karim observed that the government often uses ads for its own publicity but the smog awareness campaign will be especially in the public interest.
The court directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority to provide materials to PEMRA for the smog awareness campaign.
During the hearing, the court rejected Lahore mayor’s request for less than Rs2,000 fine for one-way violation.
Justice Karim remarked that the results would only come if all government functionaries and the public at large worked together against smog.
The Lahore Chief Traffic police officer was also asked to present a traffic plan for the Pakistan Super League. The court deferred the hearing till December 16.
