LHC seeks roadmap from Punjab govt for hiring Arabic teachers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a roadmap from the Punjab government for the recruitment and training of Arabic language teachers for imparting compulsory education of the Quran in schools.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Shahid Waheed was hearing a petition seeking enforcement of Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act 2017 to make the teaching of the Holy Quran compulsory.

The bench directed the provincial government to state when and how many teachers would be trained?

The Punjab secretary of education informed the court that 7000 teachers were being trained in the first phase, but 60,000 were needed.

Read more: LHC reserves verdict on transfer of visually-impaired female teacher

Currently, the government was facing financial issues, but the recruitment process will start soon, the official assured the LHC.

According to the petitioner, the Punjab Compulsory Teaching of Holy Quran Act, 2017, was passed, but it was never implemented despite the passage of three years.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till January 3.