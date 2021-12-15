MoU signed to make biogas from Karachi animal dung

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Times Group Private Limited and Seaspire Advisors (LLC) on Wednesday signed an MoU to make biogas from animal dung.

MD Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmed Channa, CEO Times Group Private Limited Sajid Ali Abbasi and Managing Principal, Seaspire Advisors (LLC), Jaffar Hasnain signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

As per details, the United States Trade Development Agency will provide a grant to the Times Group to prepare a feasibility study for the production of biogas from animal waste in Landhi Cattle Colony.

The American council general has awarded the project to the Times Group whereas a feasibility study will be prepared by Seaspire Advisors.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will provide animal waste to the company and will assist them in providing relevant facilities in this regard on which the company will conduct research. Later this report will also be provided to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board which will use to make biogas in future.