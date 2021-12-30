NA issues 18-point agenda for today’s session over mini-budget, SBP bill

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has issued 18-point agenda for its crucial session today (Thursday) at 4pm in the capital during which Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will present a mini-budget to meet certain conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Another controversial bill granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is not included in the session’s agenda. However, it may be brought as a subsidiary plan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to attend today’s NA session.

The 18-point agenda of the NA includes an extension in eight ordinances and a discussion on the Sialkot lynching incident.

Motions, seeking to extend the term of the Election (Third Amendment) Ordinance by 120 days, Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Amendment Ordinance, 2021’s term by 120 days and extension in Public-Private Partnership Authority Amendment Ordinance 2021’s term by 120 days are also likely to be moved in today’s NA session.

PM convenes four important meetings today

Meanwhile, PM Imran has convened four important meetings today. He will hold a meeting with the heads of the allied parties and parliamentary leaders at 11am. The finance minister will brief the meeting on the mini-budget.

The premier has convened a special cabinet meeting at noon to seek his ministers’ nod for the mini-budget. Meanwhile, at 2pm, the prime minister will chair a meeting of the government’s parliamentary members. At 3:30pm, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s central executive committee meeting will be held.

The opposition on Wednesday had slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on the floor of the NA over its plan to present a mini-budget and the SBP bill and even had asked the treasury members not to support the government bills. According to the opposition, the bills would make the lives of the people of the country more difficult.