NAB forms over 1000 character-building societies in educational institutions: official

KARACHI: NAB has constituted over a thousand character-building societies in educational institutions across Pakistan, mainly to facilitate the accountability courses, process the accountability mechanisms and counter corruption on lower levels using multiple academic and communal tools.

This was stated by Director NAB for Awareness and Prevention Wing, Karachi, Shahzada Imtiaz Ahmed, who was addressing a seminar held at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday.

He told the participants of the seminar titled “Corruption Free Society is the key to Economic Prosperity and development” that the prevailing corruption and its socio-economic impacts were detrimental to development.

Ahmed highlighted the significance of systematic evaluation and self-accountability in the society, sharing that NAB had strategized an anti-corruption strategy comprising awareness, prevention, and enforcement.

Dr Faisal Sultan, Research Scholar of the University of Karachi’s Applied Economic Research Center (AERC) conceptualized corruption for the students of the JSMU and gave a thorough presentation on combatting internal moral impurities and unwarranted exercise of public power.

“Approximately, corruption costs $2.6 trillion to the world causing staggering loss to the nations’ wealth and development,” said Asif Z Warsi, Lecturer, Institute of Health and Business Management (IHBM-JSMU).

At the end, Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan thanked the NAB officials and Character Building Society (CBS) for their proactive contribution and the students of the JSMU for engaging in the efforts taken against corruption.

The seminar was followed by a comprehensive Q & A session.

Later certificates were presented to the NAB officials, speakers of the session, and organizers of the JSMU Character Building Society (CBS) headed by Associate Professor Dr Nazish Jaffer.

International Anti-Corruption Day is celebrated on December 9 every year.