Non-perusal of case: Apex court dismisses plea against Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a plea against PML-N leader Ishaq Dar for his notification as member of the Senate due to non-perusal of the case.
The apex court three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, heard the case.
SC gives six months to ERRA for reconstruction of quake-hit schools in K-P
Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman told the court that the ‘stay’ granted by the court to stop the issuance of notification of Dar’s membership of the Senate had already expired.
He argued that as per the Presidential Ordinance, the seat of a member of the parliament not taking oath of his office within 60 days of his election will be deemed to have fallen vacant. Since the notification has not been issued as yet, therefore, the law does not apply to the case of former finance minister.
'When time comes, PML-N will become petitioner in sugar, LNG, flour crisis cases'
Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that on last hearing the petitioner Nawazish Pirzada didn’t appear before the court. “Despite the fact that Dar was summoned by the court, he did not appear even once,” he added.
Due to non-perusal of the case the apex court dismissed the plea.
It is to mention here that PML-N leader Ishaq Dar is currently residing in London.
