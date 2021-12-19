OIC extraordinary session to mobilise world’s support for Afghans: Saudi Foreign Minister

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud has said that the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan will be helpful in mobilizing the world to support the Afghan people on humanitarian grounds.

He expressed these views while calling on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday and thanking the premier for the hosting the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The Saudi minister said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy close brotherly relations, adding that his country is a member of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and steadfastly supports the Kashmir cause.

Prince Al Saud maintained that Saudi Arabia attached to its strong relationship with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the world to back the vulnerable people of the war-torn country, hoping that the international community would engage with Afghanistan and not repeat the mistake of disengaging with it.

Mr Khan reiterated that Pakistan was committed to facilitate humanitarian organizations working from Pakistan for their humanitarian support to Afghanistan. Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion, consisting of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

Imran Khan lauded the Saudi initiative to convene this OIC session on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The prime minister also paid cordial greetings for King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

