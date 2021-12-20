OIC session to act as impetus for members to assist Afghanistan: Imran Khan

Web Desk BOL News

20th Dec, 2021. 02:36 pm
Imran khan meeting OIC secretary general

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha. Photo:: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed confidence that the extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) will act as an impetus for the member states to assist Afghanistan.

The premier held separate meetings with the OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha and foreign ministers of member countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Malaysia on the sidelines of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad.

Read more: Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia to launch joint TV channel, says Fawad Chaudhry

Prime Minister Imran Khan hoped that the global community would not repeat the mistake of disengaging Afghanistan and would support its vulnerable population.

He also urged the global community to discover new avenues for the long-term rehabilitation of the war-torn country.

Read more: Establishing fund for Afghanistan, great success of OIC moot: FM Qureshi

The premier reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to facilitate humanitarian organisations that wish to alleviate the adversities of the Afghan population.

The OIC Secretary-General and the foreign ministers lauded Pakistan for hosting the meeting aimed at drawing the attention of the global community for helping the people of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

