PM Imran Khan satisfied with govt’s policy to protect wildlife

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction over his government’s strict policy of protecting the natural habitat of wildlife.

The prime minister shared a video of snow leopards on his twitter handle, saying that he had received more videos of the leopards shot this year. “MashaAllah the numbers (of leopards) are increasing due to my government’s strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat,” he tweeted.

He also shared a “rare footage of the shy snow leopard in Khaplu, Gilgit-Baltistan.”

In December last year, PM Imran Khan had inaugurated two new high-altitude National Parks in Gilgit-Baltistan, ‘Himalaya National Park’ and ‘Nanga Parbat National Park’.

He had announced the two National Parks under the ‘Protected Areas Initiative’. High-Altitude National Parks will protect Pakistan’s natural assets.

According to the statement issued by the prime minister office, the newly notified ‘Himalaya National Park’ & ‘Nanga Parbat National Park’, were spread over a huge area of 3600 sq km which totals 5% of Gilgit-Baltistan’s land area, and comprises unique ecological areas with very rich high-altitude biodiversity as well as precious flora and fauna which include snow leopards, Himalayan brown bear, Ladakh Urial, Ibex, Markhors & Blue Sheep.