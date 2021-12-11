Policeman guarding polio team martyred in Tank

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 02:42 pm
Policeman guarding polio team shot dead in Tank

File photo of a police commando guards a polio vaccination team— Image: File/AFP

TANK: A police officer was martyred while another was injured in an attack on a polio team in the Tank area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured officer was shifted to the nearest hospital.

A day earlier, K-P Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash had commenced the anti-polio drive in the province by administering polio and vitamin A drops to children at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan while reviewing the arrangements of the polio eradication campaign, termed the work done by those involved in the inoculation drive as “national service”.

PM Imran, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign, appreciated the efforts made by the teams in reaching out to children in far-flung and hard areas of the country.

Read more: Sewage samples from Punjab are polio-free, says CM Usman Buzdar

The meeting was also informed that southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Pishin and districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Karachi are most vulnerable as regards to the spread of poliovirus through sewage and water.

The meeting was also informed that international organisations are acknowledging the effective efforts of the government against Covid-19 and Polio.

Read More

4 hours ago
Peshawar’s gems

PESHAWAR: With over two and a half thousand years of history, a...
3 hours ago
The search for spiritual remediation

ISLAMABAD: The nine-yard graves’ shrine of Syed Shah Hussain, also known as...
3 hours ago
Dialogue, policymaking key for academic success, says QAU VC

ISLAMABAD: Professor Dr Mohammad Ali Shah serves as vice chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University...
2 hours ago
Unreal real estate business in twin cities 

ISLAMABAD: All those who are on the lookout for investment opportunities in...
2 hours ago
Lahore’s killer air

LAHORE: Clean air is considered to be a basic requirement for human...
1 hour ago
Hindu Gymkhana chaos  

KARACHI: The Hindu Gymkhana in Karachi has still not been reinstated as...