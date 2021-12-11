Policeman guarding polio team martyred in Tank

TANK: A police officer was martyred while another was injured in an attack on a polio team in the Tank area of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured officer was shifted to the nearest hospital.

A day earlier, K-P Chief Secretary Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash had commenced the anti-polio drive in the province by administering polio and vitamin A drops to children at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC).

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash administered polio drops to children 👦🏻👧🏻 to inaugurate the national 🇵🇰 polio campaign in the province. Polio workers have set out to reach & vaccinate more than 7️⃣ million children in 3️⃣5️⃣ districts 📍#VaccinesWork pic.twitter.com/M7mxEPmPUN — Pak Fights Polio (@PakFightsPolio) December 10, 2021

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan while reviewing the arrangements of the polio eradication campaign, termed the work done by those involved in the inoculation drive as “national service”.

PM Imran, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign, appreciated the efforts made by the teams in reaching out to children in far-flung and hard areas of the country.

The meeting was also informed that southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, districts of Balochistan including Quetta, Qila Abdullah and Pishin and districts of Sindh including Hyderabad and Karachi are most vulnerable as regards to the spread of poliovirus through sewage and water.

The meeting was also informed that international organisations are acknowledging the effective efforts of the government against Covid-19 and Polio.