PTI govt has gone panic before Nawaz’s arrival, claims Sanaullah

LAHORE: President, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Punjab chapter, Rana Sanaullah has said that the PTI’s government has gone panic before the arrival of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to the statement of Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday, Sanaullah said that the government had terrified with the news of Nawaz Sharif’s return.

He said that the PTI’s government days were numbered and it would have to go at every cost as it had utterly failed to deliver and fulfill its promises made with the masses.

The PML-N leader asserted that those who had brought the PTI to power were repenting and wanted to get rid of it.

He further said that the statements and press conferences of the prime minister, ministers and government’s spokespersons revolved around Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Sharif family, showing the government’s fear and panic.

Sanaullah claimed that Imran Khan in confusion had done away with his party’s constitution and as per law the PTI has ceased to be a political party.

He maintained that the whole nation was keenly awaiting for their beloved leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and they would warmly welcome him on his return.

He asserted that nothing could be proved against Sharif brothers and their family members, adding that there were only allegation levelled against them.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Karachi on Sunday said that he was poised to issue a visa and a ticket to PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif for his return to the country.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif had not consulted any doctor and he was healthy, adding that PML-N supremo merely issued statements against the institutions and these statements would not make any difference and Prime Minister Imran Khan was not going anywhere.

Rasheed alleged that the highest cases of corruption in the world were against Shahbaz Sharif, adding that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were the most corrupt persons of this country.

He said that PTI did not secure less votes in the local bodies elections.

He said, ‘I will be on a seven-day visit to Sindh and would listen to the problems of the people.’ He further said that he had decided to sit a day in every organization to resolve the issues of the people.

Replying to a question on inflation, he said that the seeds for the same were sowed by the previous governments.

Replying to another question on MQM’s former chief, he said that talks with him could not be held.

Later, he also congratulated the PTI-led federal government for launching the Green line bus service for Karachiites.