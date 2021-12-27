Rain emergency declared in Karachi after first winter shower

KARACHI: Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has declared a rain emergency in Karachi after the first winter rainfall which continued intermittently throughout Monday.

SSWMB Managing Director (MD) Zubair Ahmed Channa issued these orders following which the staffers in East, West, South, Malir, Kemari, and Korangi districts carried out drainage work with brush and broom. The board teams also used vehicles-mounted dewatering machines at some locations.

The road clearance operation will continue till Monday night and SSWMB workers are present in the field.

Further, SSWMB MD has directed related officials and in-charges of complaint centres to timely forward public grievances to the concerned officers.

He also directed the contractors to collect garbage from different areas at the earliest and assured that all teams would be mobilised to provide relief to the citizens.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in Karachi till December 28.