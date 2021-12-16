Sacrifices of martyrs of Army Public School will not go in vain: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: On the seventh anniversary of the Army Public School massacre, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation to stay firmly united against elements trying to spread discord and prejudice on sectarian, religious and ethnic lines stressing that sacrifices of martyrs of Army Public School have not gone in vain.

The premier said the nation should identify these elements in their ranks and help the state in eradicating them.

“Time has proved that terrorism has no religion or nation rather it is a cowardly mindset that can even use children to fulfill their sordid designs,” he said.

Referring to the APS tragedy, Imran said following this despicable incident, Pakistani nation got united and confronted the menace with firm resolve.

He further said under the National Action Plan, the enemy was targeted and eliminated in their dens.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on December 16, 2014, terrorists attacked and martyred more than 140 people including 132 children in the APS Peshawar attack.

“Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism. I reiterate we will never let down the survivors and parents of our martyred children. There is zero tolerance for violence and those using it as a tool,” he said in a tweet separately.

President Arif Alvi also shared a video in remembrance of the martyrs, titled, “In the memory of martyrs of Army Public School, Peshawar Attack.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi termed it a black day for humanity, which the nation “would never forget”.

“Today, seven years ago, we lost our children and teachers in an inhuman terrorist attack,” he wrote.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid glowing tribute to the martyrs of the APS Peshawar and demanded that the “beasts who planned, facilitated and carried out the massacre of the innocent children and teachers must be brought to justice”.

In a message on the anniversary of the APS Peshawar massacre, the PPP chairman said that the nation still felt the pain of the tragedy and everyone was waiting for justice to the innocent souls.

He said that selective implementation of the National Action Plan should be done away with and the NAP must be implemented in toto.

Bilawal saluted to those parents and families who lost their loved ones in the APS tragedy and expressed solidarity with them.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari paid tributes to the martyrs.

Asif Ali Zardari said that as long as the killers, the planners and their facilitators were not brought to justice, the state and the nation would remain indebted to the martyrs.

He said that the hearts of not only the families of the martyrs but of every conscientious human being were still bleeding.

“The National Action Plan was a pledge to wipe out the terrorists from the country. Unfortunately, the promise made to the nation has not been fulfilled which has resulted in terrorists killing our soldiers even today,” he said.

He said that the state does not have the right or authority to pardon the killers of innocent children. He said that negotiations with the terrorists and killers who are challenging the state amount to weakening the writ of the state.

Zardari paid glowing tributes to the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting these terrorists who have killed thousands of innocent men women and children. These soldiers paid supreme sacrifice against the enemies of our motherland. He saluted those brave sons of the nation.

He said that these terrorists will never be forgiven. He promised the families of the martyrs that if given the opportunity, the ruthless terrorists will be brought to justice and given exemplary punishment. He said that the homeland will be cleansed of enemies and terrorists like the PPP had done in Swat during its government.