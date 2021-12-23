SSUET organised concluding ceremony of ‘World Space Week’ seminar series

KARACHI: To mark World Space Week celebrating ‘Women in Space’ this year, the Department of Mathematics and Sciences of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organised a two-day concluding session of the series of seminars.

The event was attended by the SSUET Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Vali Uddin, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir, Prof Dr Aqeel ur Rehman, faculty members, and others.

On the first day, an exhibition was organised by the department where space-related paintings of the renowned Russian Batik artist, Miss Victoria Nikulina, were put on display for visitors. Miss Victoria Nikulina has already contributed a painting for the main entrance of SSUET “B” Block.

Addressing the session, SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that space technology is growing exponentially and turning sci-fi dreams into reality.

Read more: PM Imran Khan inaugurates ‘Technopolis’ in Lahore

The future of space exploration is bright due to the steady growth in the space exploration sector, he added and said some interesting predictions about space technology include space tourism and space colonisation.

The chancellor said the astronomers are discovering new stars, planets, galaxies, and other celestial bodies to gain a better understanding of the creation of the universe.

He also pointed out that improvements in space technology will facilitate a better understanding of climate and faster broadband connections.

“The advancements in space technology will revolutionise various industries. It is essential for organisations to understand the potential of space technology and adapt to the evolving industry trends to ensure a significant position in a competitive market,” Jawaid Anwar said.

Further, SSUET VC Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that The World Space Week aims to help build up future workforce for space exploration by inspiring students, demonstrating visible public support for the space program, educating the public about space activities, and fostering international cooperation in space outreach and education.

Read more: NASA confirms December 24 telescope launch

He underscored that SSUET is keeping pace with the academic development in space science taking place around the world. “The university plans to establish an Astronomical and Weather Observatory at its new campus spreading over 200 acres of land in the suburbs of Karachi,” he disclosed.

VC said the observatory will indeed lead to observing and photographing cosmic objects from time to time, adding that they have already established collaboration with observatories in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey in this regard.