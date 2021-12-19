Swabi Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Swabi Local Body Election Results 2021

Swabi Local Body Election Results 2021 – City Mayor and Tehsil Chairman Election Results

Swabi Local Body Election Results 2021 – The votes polling process in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhaw (KP) for local government elections has been started here on Sunday (today).

The polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without a break.

Over 77,000 policemen and law enforcers are deployed outside of polling stations and booths for security of voters.

Over 12.668 million registered voters including 7,015,767 male and 5,653,095 female would decide fate of 37,752 candidates contesting for different seats in Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, Haripur, Buner and Bajaur districts in the first phase.

Swabi District

Swabi District is a district in the Mardan Division of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. It lies between the Indus and Kabul Rivers. Before becoming a district in 1988, it was a tehsil within the Mardan District. 96% of the population speaks Pashto as their first language.

Swabi City Mayor Election Result 2021

Swabi Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Topi Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Lahor Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Razar Tehsil Chairman Election Result 2021

Swabi  Local Body Election Results 2021, Swabi City Mayor Election Result – District Tehsil Chairman Election Results – KPK LG Election Results – KPK LB Poll Election Results 2021

 

