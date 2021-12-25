Those who wait for deals to return home will always be pygmies of politics: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Saturday that those who wait for deals to return home will always remain dwarfs in politics.

In a tweet, the minister said that the Sharif family’s politics was the dark age of Pakistan and the direction of the winds was no longer in their favour.

“When there is light, darkness disappears and this is what happened in Pakistan,” alleged Fawad.

جو لوگ وطن واپسی کیلئے ڈیلوں کا انتظار کریں وہ سیاست میں ہمیشہ بونے ہی رہیں گے، نون لیگ والے بوٹ پالش کا سامان لے کر کھڑے ہیں صرف کوئ بوٹ آگے نہیں کر رہا ۔۔۔ آپ پاکستان کا تاریک دور ہیں ہواؤں کا رخ اب آپ کا نہیں ، روشنی ہو جائے تو تاریکی ختم ہو جاتی ہے اور پاکستان میں یہ ہی ہوا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 25, 2021

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif knew he would be deported from the United Kingdom (UK) soon after the rejection of his visa extension plea, and therefore, he was using it as his political decision to return home.

“Unnecessary announcement: Nawaz Sharif’s visa extension in the UK has been rejected. He is currently on appeal, but he knows his visa will be rejected, and he will be deported. Therefore, Nawaz Sharif’s deportation is being presented as a political decision to return. Cowards are never brave,” Gill tweeted.

He said that “previously, some people were used to create narratives like ‘revolutionary Nawaz Sharif’ and that ‘Nawaz Sharif has worn the shroud’ and now, they were used to create narratives of ‘suspension of the revolution’ and a ‘deal’ with the same establishment.”

“There is a strong possibility of his removal from the UK and for this, the ground is being prepared,” he said.

In August this year, the UK government had denied an application for an extension in visa “on medical grounds” by the PML-N supremo. Later, he had filed an appeal against the decision of the UK Home Department.