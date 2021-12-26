Two facets of a cemetery: Queen Elizabeth II and the late Lady Diana had visited the Rawalpindi War Cemetery officially

There is a cemetery at Harley Street in Rawalpindi which has considerable historic value as it contains graves of soldiers who fought for Britain in both world wars.

Currently, one portion of the graveyard holds funerals of common people and is commonly known as Gora Qabristan or Christian Cemetery. The other portion, which is often visited by local and foreign dignitaries, is known as Rawalpindi War Cemetery.

Rawalpindi War Cemetery presents the look of a well-maintained graveyard. It is well-preserved despite the fact that the last burial in it took place some 75 years ago. Neatly cut grass, flowers, plants and well-maintained tombstones present a look of serenity.

Its appearance can easily influence anybody into mistaking it for a posh garden, had there not been tombstones erected in it. Its caretakers reportedly enjoy perks and privileges which their counterparts in the other portion cannot even imagine. The staff of the war cemetery have an office-cum-restroom, a residential unit, water supply for gardening purposes and many more resources at their disposal. Staffers can enjoy sunlight at their convenience during winters and they can also take shelter from the scorching heat during summers in the restroom.

The other part of the cemetery, whose graves belong to common citizens, does not have such luxuries for its caretakers. Its staff seems to be busy all the time making arrangements for burial and they’re also not paid well. Making ends meet is the most important matter in their hectic lives. This portion presents the look of a typical cemetery which could be located in any city of Pakistan and nothing important is associated with it.

However, the staff of both portions of the same cemetery were often disturbed, or rather intimidated, if someone tries to get a peek into their lifestyle. The ordinary portion’s staff apparently seems to be scared due to the possibility of interfaith tensions in society while the staff of the privileged portion of the cemetery was reportedly worried for different reasons altogether; they don’t want others to know about the perks they receive.

Stark differences

Currently, two gardeners are deputed over here who are basically caretakers of the cemetery as well. The privileged staff reportedly gets a lucrative pay of hundreds of pounds. They have a secure job which generally goes smoothly and without putting too much workload on their shoulders.

On the other hand, the portion of the graveyard where common citizens are buried get a salary of around Rs12,000 per month. Moreover, their job needs a lot of attention and hard work. The graveyard committee looks after their pay issues.

Rawalpindi War Cemetery is the portion where the graves are present of soldiers who fought during World War I and World War II for Great Britain. There are around 350 graves of soldiers in it who lost their lives from 1914 to 1918 and then from 1939 to 1945.

Window to the past

The writings on tombstones in this graveyard invite the attention of the visitors who pay a visit to this cemetery to pay homage to the soldiers or to take a look into the history of the British colonial era.

Lieutenant A.R.N. Smith’s tombstone reads as 130th KGO Baluchis Jacob’s Rifle, age 19 and he lost his life on July 10, 1919.

Another tombstone reads as Captain D.L. Davies, 4th PWD Gurkha Rifles, 19th December 1945, age 24. “In memory of our adored son and brother, Mr and Mrs Albert Davies and family,” if further reads.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGS) is responsible for managing this cemetery and it pays the staff to manage it properly. The commission reportedly has the mandate to care for the men and women of the Commonwealth forces who died in WWI and WWII, ensuring they will never be forgotten.

Jawad Ali is the head gardener over here and he has been looking at the affairs of the cemetery for the past 16 years. Earlier he was doing the same job in a cemetery in Karachi.

He told Bol News that generally, the British government arranges an annual event here to pay tribute to soldiers who lost their lives while defending Great Britain in both world wars. He further said this event is organised on November 11, known as Remembrance Day, every year but this function could not take place this year due to reasons unknown to him.

He further said foreign dignitaries also visit the cemetery. “The foreign dignitaries come here, place garlands of flowers on the graves and they stand silent for a while to pay homage to soldiers,” he said. He added that Pakistani military officers also accompany them.

However, Jawad refused to comment on the details of his job at the cemetery. “It’s my personal matter. Please do not talk on this topic.”

Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II as well as the late Lady Diana had visited this cemetery in their official capacity.

On the other hand, when Bol News visited the other portion of the cemetery, the caretaker, busy in his work, refused to comment on the inequality among the staff of the two portions.

“Please get information of any kind from the priest of Christ Church. He would tell you anything you need to know,” the overburdened caretaker responded.