Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 12:08 am

200,000 Sikhs have cast votes in Khalistan referendum so far

Sikh community casts vote in Khalistan referendum in UK. Image: File

The Sikh community cast the ballot in the referendum from 10 am to 5 pm at Guru Nanak Gurdwada in Luton and Sikh Temple Chapel Town Road in Leeds.

With 20,000 votes in favour of Khalistan state cast by the British Sikh community at four venues on 31 Dec 21, overall figure of votes cast in the Khalistan referendum crossed the 200,000 mark.

Read more: Pushed to the wall

According to SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Sikhs in Britain have spoken clearly through voting that they want liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that Indian government had gone out of its way to target the Sikh leaders and especially those associated with Khalistan referendum and Khalistan movement but vindictive actions would fail. Next phase of voting is being held on 9 January 2022 in Leads and Luton.

The referendum kick started from London on 31 October, SFJ’s innovative Khalistan referendum sought votes from the Sikh diaspora on the question of the secession of Punjab and other Sikh majority areas from India.

Read more: Building bridges

India has tried to portray Sikhs as terrorists but the whole world witnesses that they are peaceful and democratic people who believe in ballots, not bullets, and that’s what frightens India.” Huge participation of Sikhs in a referendum for their homeland has unnerved India, India tried hard to stop the Sikh referendum exercise in the UK.

Khalistan referendum has sent a strong message to Indian establishment to end discrimination against Sikhs and India should be prepared to give Sikhs their birthright of freedom. Findings of Khalistan referendum would be shared with United Nations and international bodies to create wider consensus.

 

Read More

7 hours ago
Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs0.8...
7 hours ago
Khawaja Asif claims supporters of PTI also accepting govt’s failure

Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Sunday asserted that...
9 hours ago
Ahsan Iqbal seeks help from govt's allies to remove 'incompetent' govt

NAROWAL: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday sought help...
9 hours ago
Punjab CM Buzdar 'finally' conducts aerial inspection of Murree after tragedy

After widespread criticism, Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar conducted an aerial...
10 hours ago
FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for official visits to Romania, Spain

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday left for Bucharest on...
11 hours ago
Army serves meals to 1,000, treats 300 snow-affected people: ISPR

MURREE: Media wing of armed forces, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Somalia leaders in deal to complete delayed polls by Feb 25
23 mins ago
Somalia leaders in deal to complete delayed polls by Feb 25

MOGADISHU, Jan 9, 2022 (AFP) - Somali leaders announced on Sunday they had...
Iran says only 12 Asiatic cheetahs are left in the country
32 mins ago
Iran says only 12 Asiatic cheetahs are left in the country

TEHRAN, Jan 9, 2022 (AFP) - Iran is now home to only a...
Shandong Taishan beats Shanghai Port to win CFA Cup
49 mins ago
Shandong Taishan beats Shanghai Port to win CFA Cup

CHENGDU, China, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- Jadson's long-distance goal helped Shandong Taishan...
Woman tortured in Sialkot
1 hour ago
Woman in Sialkot dragged and brutally tortured over land dispute

A video of an old woman being brutally tortured in Sialkot over...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600