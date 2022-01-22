Sheikh Rashid Ahmed arrived at house of the family who lost six of its members in the Murree tragedy. Image: File

LAHORE: The 22 tourists in the Murree tragedy died of suffocation and heart failure, while trapped in their vehicles amid blizzard, Bol news reported quoting medical reports.

Bol news has obtained medical reports of the deceased, according to which they died because of extremely low temperature and suffocation which led to heart failure.

“The tourists had turned on heaters of their vehicles to protect themselves from cold, however, silencers and other outlets were clogged as they were buried in snow, so the gases accumulating within the vehicle could not find a way out and resultantly caused suffocation and heart failures,” it added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed visited a family who lost six of its members in the Murree tragedy. Sheikh Rashid condoled with the family members and said that the government was with them in this hour of grief.

“It is an extremely tragic incident for which we have great compunction,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a seven-member committee for inquiry into the tragic incident of Murree that claimed 22 lives last week.

