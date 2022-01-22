Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 03:09 pm

22 tourists died of suffocation, heart failure in Murree: medical report

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed arrived at house of the family who lost six of its members in the Murree tragedy. Image: File

LAHORE: The 22 tourists in the Murree tragedy died of suffocation and heart failure, while trapped in their vehicles amid blizzard, Bol news reported quoting medical reports.

Bol news has obtained medical reports of the deceased, according to which they died because of extremely low temperature and suffocation which led to heart failure.

Read more: Murree tragedy: CM Punjab forms inquiry committee to probe 22 deaths

“The tourists had turned on heaters of their vehicles to protect themselves from cold, however, silencers and other outlets were clogged as they were buried in snow, so the gases accumulating within the vehicle could not find a way out and resultantly caused suffocation and heart failures,” it added.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed visited a family who lost six of its members in the Murree tragedy. Sheikh Rashid condoled with the family members and said that the government was with them in this hour of grief.

“It is an extremely tragic incident for which we have great compunction,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a seven-member committee for inquiry into the tragic incident of Murree that claimed 22 lives last week.

Read more: Punjab announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

Chairing a high-level meeting at Gharial in Murree on Sunday evening, he had announced that a committee headed by the additional chief secretary (Home) Punjab would submit its report in seven days (by January 17), Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More

1 hour ago
Voices of my children crying out of cold still in my head, says a Murree survivor

ISLAMABAD: Ammar Alvi took a sigh of relief when he finally arrived...
1 hour ago
LG elections in Islamabad to be held using EVMs, says Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that...
2 hours ago
IS militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid

QUETTA: A band of suspected Islamic State militants is on the run...
3 hours ago
Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

In another act of state terrorism, the Indian troops martyred another two...
3 hours ago
Pakistan remembers Zainab on fourth death anniversary

KASUR: The fourth death anniversary of Zainab, who was raped and murdered,...
3 hours ago
Hamza Shehbaz claims govt hiding actual death toll of Murree incident

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Pakistan
39 seconds ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today 2022 on, 10th January 2022

KARACHI: According to the Sarafa market, today’s gold rates in Pakistan on January...
Contempt of court laws do not protect ex-CJP from criticism: IHC
2 mins ago
IHC bars CDA to demolish shanty towns in capital city

ISLAMABAD:  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday barred the Capital Development...
4 mins ago
Marriage within Iddat period cannot be considered adultery: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that a man and a...
massive python
6 mins ago
Stunned Netizens: A man carries a massive python on his shoulder

A man was seen in this viral video carrying a massive snake...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600