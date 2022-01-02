Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 08:48 pm

Second Marigold Festival will be held from 7th to 9th Jan at Frere Hall, says Murtaza Wahab

Second Marigold Festival from 7th to 9th Jan at Frere Hall. Image: File

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the second Marigold Festival will be held from 7th to 9th January at Frere Hall, in Karachi.

He said this while visiting the Safari Park on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and Director Safari Park were also present on the occasion.

Read more: ‘A balanced city govt is the need of the hour’

He directed that all recreational facilities in the safari park should be restored at the earliest, adding that the health of the animals must be taken care of and healthy food be provided to them.

He observed that the safari park where the animals are kept open, the citizens are allowed to go in their own vehicles so that children and citizens can closely observe the animals and their ways of life.

The administrator said that the city government was renovating other parks in the metropolis and opening them to the citizens, adding that during the last two months, more than eight parks had been refurbished and opened for the citizens.

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab also visited the M A Jinnah Road, Metropole Hotel road, Purani Sabzi Mandi, Stadium Road, University Road, Nipa Chowrangi and adjoining areas to review drainage measures after rainfall.

Read more: ‘Sindh gov’t hoping to provide 120 million gallons of potable water to Karachi’

He asserted that water had not accumulated on major arteries and roads, adding that local government staff were on the streets and efforts were being made to ensure that citizens did not face any difficulties during the rainy season.

He said that the city government had completed its preparations in view of the rain forecast and if it rained on Thursday night, efforts would be made to keep the traffic movable and citizens will not face any difficulties on the roads.

Read More

53 mins ago
Pakistani Twitter welcome, celebrate Justice Ayesha Malik’s nomination as SC judge

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan on Thursday approved the nomination of Justice...
1 hour ago
ECP's report removed mask from PM Imran Khan's face: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said the staggering revelations...
2 hours ago
President Dr Arif Alvi contracts Covid-19 again

With fears of a fifth coronavirus wave on the horizon due to...
2 hours ago
Bilawal announces long march against PTI govt on Feb 27

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday announced that...
2 hours ago
JCP approves Justice Ayesha Malik's nomination as Supreme Court judge

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday approved the nomination of...
4 hours ago
No intention to impose lockdown in country for now, confirms Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Samsung Galaxy S21
2 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will have an Exynos 2100

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G uses the same chip as the...
Ananya Panday
12 mins ago
Ananya Panday wore a mesh bodysuit and split skirt from H&M to show how to dress up winter boots:

Although the new year has arrived, the demand for winter clothing has...
Tear gas and burning tyres as thousands rally in Sudan against the coup
13 mins ago
Tear gas and burning tyres as thousands rally in Sudan against the coup

KHARTOUM, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on...
COVID-19
22 mins ago
Hong Kong reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Thursday reported 33...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600