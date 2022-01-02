Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has said that the second Marigold Festival will be held from 7th to 9th January at Frere Hall, in Karachi.

He said this while visiting the Safari Park on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and Director Safari Park were also present on the occasion.

He directed that all recreational facilities in the safari park should be restored at the earliest, adding that the health of the animals must be taken care of and healthy food be provided to them.

He observed that the safari park where the animals are kept open, the citizens are allowed to go in their own vehicles so that children and citizens can closely observe the animals and their ways of life.

The administrator said that the city government was renovating other parks in the metropolis and opening them to the citizens, adding that during the last two months, more than eight parks had been refurbished and opened for the citizens.

Earlier, Murtaza Wahab also visited the M A Jinnah Road, Metropole Hotel road, Purani Sabzi Mandi, Stadium Road, University Road, Nipa Chowrangi and adjoining areas to review drainage measures after rainfall.

He asserted that water had not accumulated on major arteries and roads, adding that local government staff were on the streets and efforts were being made to ensure that citizens did not face any difficulties during the rainy season.

He said that the city government had completed its preparations in view of the rain forecast and if it rained on Thursday night, efforts would be made to keep the traffic movable and citizens will not face any difficulties on the roads.