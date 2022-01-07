Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 03:28 pm

ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics in educational institutes

180 ecstasy pills were recovered from the possession of accused Rafiullah—Image: AFF/File

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted an intelligence-based operation and nabbed a drug peddler who was involved in supplying narcotics to students.

According to ANF officials, 180 ecstasy pills were recovered from the possession of accused Rafiullah, a resident of the Hangu district, BOL New reported on Friday.

The officials further informed that the total weight of the recovered MDMA drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, is 84 grams and the accused has been taken into custody and transferred to ANF police station for further investigations.

Read more: ANF foils attempt to smuggle heroin in Islamabad 

Earlier, the ANF barred passengers from carrying naswar on flights to Gulf countries.

A statement issued by the ANF deemed it a punishable offence to carry naswar in flights.

Read more: ANF, Sindh Rangers foil drugs smuggling bid

The statement added that passengers are strictly prohibited from carrying naswar in their luggage as all the Arab countries have included it in their list of narcotics and violators would face strict action in accordance with the recently enacted laws.

The anti-narcotics force issued guidelines by displaying banners at airports across the country.

Read More

43 mins ago
Bad weather forces PIA to divert three Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) diverted its three domestic and international flights...
59 mins ago
SNGPL disconnects thousands of connections for using gas compressors

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) disconnected thousands of gas supply...
1 hour ago
OIC seminar urges states to introduce strong anti-corruption legislations

The seventh international seminar of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Independent...
2 hours ago
BSEK to announce SSC Part 1 science result 2021 at 3PM today

Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) will announce SSC Part 1 Result...
2 hours ago
Pakistan to launch its 7th national census this year

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday...
2 hours ago
Pakistan has performed exceptionally well in combating Covid-19: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reiterated that Pakistan performed exceptionally well...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

FIA
46 seconds ago
FIA summons Binance representative in multibillion crypto scam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a notice to summon...
4 mins ago
Anushka Sharma drops the first look of Chakda Xpress

What a comeback actress Anushka Sharma has made after years with Chakda...
Koena Mitra surgery
4 mins ago
Koena Mitra opens up about hard days in industry after plastic surgery

Indian actress Koena Mitra has once again opened up about her surgery...
Africa
10 mins ago
China is not trapping Africa in debt: foreign minister

MOMBASA, Kenya: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday rejected suggestions that Beijing...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600