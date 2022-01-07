ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

180 ecstasy pills were recovered from the possession of accused Rafiullah—Image: AFF/File

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted an intelligence-based operation and nabbed a drug peddler who was involved in supplying narcotics to students.

According to ANF officials, 180 ecstasy pills were recovered from the possession of accused Rafiullah, a resident of the Hangu district, BOL New reported on Friday.

The officials further informed that the total weight of the recovered MDMA drugs, commonly known as ecstasy, is 84 grams and the accused has been taken into custody and transferred to ANF police station for further investigations.

Read more: ANF foils attempt to smuggle heroin in Islamabad

Earlier, the ANF barred passengers from carrying naswar on flights to Gulf countries.

A statement issued by the ANF deemed it a punishable offence to carry naswar in flights.

Read more: ANF, Sindh Rangers foil drugs smuggling bid

The statement added that passengers are strictly prohibited from carrying naswar in their luggage as all the Arab countries have included it in their list of narcotics and violators would face strict action in accordance with the recently enacted laws.

The anti-narcotics force issued guidelines by displaying banners at airports across the country.