Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

12th Jan, 2022. 10:19 am

Chairman NAB says logical conclusion of white-collar crimes top priority

Logical conclusion of white-collar crime topmost priority of NAB: Chairman

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal—Image: File

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers from Lahore and hoped for further effective performance in future in accordance with the law.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB Lahore on Tuesday, Justice (retd) Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Lahore contributed well to the overall performance of NAB.

Read more: NAB chairman wants to evade parliamentary accountability, claims Sherry Rehman

He said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crime cases is the topmost priority of NAB. He said that NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan, and all officers of NAB are working with renewed energy and dedication, considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.

Justice (retd) Iqbal reviewed the overall performance of NAB-Lahore, especially the convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 from October 10, 2017, to December 31, 2021, at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting whereas Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore participated in the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, Ahmad, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore informed the meeting that under the dynamic leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, 63 accused persons had been convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999 whereas 185 convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999 during the period from October 10, 2017, to December 31, 2021.

Read more: No accountability in the Bureau ; The enigmatic case of NAB’s recovered money

He informed that NAB Lahore recovered Rs. 2880.068249 million and 4435814 Kuwaiti Dinars under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs. 12145.682055 million had been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 from October 10, 2017, to December 31, 2021.

Read More

12 hours ago
Opposition lambastes government over mini-budget

The government on Tuesday initiated debate on mini-budget and the opposition lambasted...
13 hours ago
Government focusing on exports, tax collection to boost economy, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has underlined that exports and tax collection are...
14 hours ago
Court extends interim pre-arrest bail of former FIA DG Bashir Memon till January 31

A Sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of...
14 hours ago
LHC issues notices to federal, Punjab govt on urea fertilizer case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notices to the federal...
14 hours ago
Extremism can be countered through tolerance, book reading: Javed Jabbar

"The curriculum taught in universities and other educational institutions and the books...
15 hours ago
Pakistan is still a cheaper country in the region: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan is still a cheaper country...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Interior Ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghanistan
34 seconds ago
Interior ministry introduces mechanism to facilitate INGOs relief work in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has introduced an elaborate mechanism to facilitate...
west indies
19 mins ago
New dates for West Indies v Ireland ODIs after Covid outbreak

KINGSTON: West Indies and Ireland have announced new dates for the rest...
Hiba and Arez Nikkah
21 mins ago
Hiba & Arez share priceless moments from their Nikkah day

Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who tied the knot in an...
Eminem new achievement
40 mins ago
Eminem celebrates new milestone with a latest video

Leading American rapper Eminem has achieved a great milestone after he surpassed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600