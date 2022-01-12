Chairman NAB says logical conclusion of white-collar crimes top priority

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal appreciated the excellent performance of all ranks of NAB officers from Lahore and hoped for further effective performance in future in accordance with the law.

Chairing a meeting to review the performance of NAB Lahore on Tuesday, Justice (retd) Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Lahore contributed well to the overall performance of NAB.

He said that the logical conclusion of mega corruption white-collar crime cases is the topmost priority of NAB. He said that NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan, and all officers of NAB are working with renewed energy and dedication, considering eradication of corruption as their national duty.

Justice (retd) Iqbal reviewed the overall performance of NAB-Lahore, especially the convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (b) of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 from October 10, 2017, to December 31, 2021, at NAB Headquarters. Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman NAB, Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), DG Operations and other senior officers of NAB attended the meeting whereas Jamil Ahmad, DG NAB Lahore participated in the meeting via video link.

During the meeting, Ahmad, Director General (DG) NAB Lahore informed the meeting that under the dynamic leadership of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, 63 accused persons had been convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999 whereas 185 convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999 during the period from October 10, 2017, to December 31, 2021.

He informed that NAB Lahore recovered Rs. 2880.068249 million and 4435814 Kuwaiti Dinars under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs. 12145.682055 million had been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 from October 10, 2017, to December 31, 2021.