Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has underlined the need of countering disinformation campaign and staying united to thwart designs of hostile forces.

Read more: 10 soldiers martyred, one terrorist killed in Kech checkpost attack

Speaking at the Headquarters of Lahore Corps on Friday, he said spreading misinformation not only affects management perception, but also threatens integrity of state.

The Army Chief said there is a dire need of human development in fields of education, health, infrastructure and environment.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated role of these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens.

Read more: COAS Bajwa urges swift mechanism for channeling humanitarian aid to Afghanistan