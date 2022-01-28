Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 01:00 am

COAS underlines need of countering disinformation campaign, staying united

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Image:: File

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has underlined the need of countering disinformation campaign and staying united to thwart designs of hostile forces.

Speaking at the Headquarters of Lahore Corps on Friday, he said spreading misinformation not only affects management perception, but also threatens integrity of state.

The Army Chief said there is a dire need of human development in fields of education, health, infrastructure and environment.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated role of these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens.

The Army Chief was briefed on various matters of the formation.

