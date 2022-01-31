Economic diplomacy, promotion of regional connectivity govt’s top priority: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said economic diplomacy and promotion of regional connectivity and peace were the priorities that Pakistan was pursuing in the light of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Board of Governors of Institute of Regional Studies in Islamabad.

Read more: Economic diplomacy promoted Pakistan’s trade linkages at global level says FM

The foreign minister stressed that close coordination between the foreign office and think tanks was inevitable to formulate foreign policy as per the modern day requirements. He noted that the country has the best scholars and researchers on international relationship and regional affairs.

On October 9, 2020, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that a stable economy was inevitable for strong foreign policy and for this purpose, Pakistan would have to enhance its trade and export volume with other countries.

He had said this while chairing a second high-level meeting on economic diplomacy in the federal capital Islamabad.

He had said it was pleasing that Pakistan’s missions are exploring new avenues for the promotion of economic cooperation and bilateral trade.

Read more: FM Qureshi asks Pakistani diplomats to promote economic diplomacy

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that economic diplomacy was practically initiated to promote Pakistan’s economic and trade linkages at a global level.

He had said that it required more hard work to cope with the global economic impacts of the COVID-19 and achieve economic stability.