Fawad calls for reducing bitterness between govt, opposition in 2022

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that at the beginning of the new year 2022, there was a need to reduce the bitterness between the government and opposition.

In a tweet, Chaudhry said that the government and the opposition should hold consultations about elections, economy, political and judicial reforms.

“Pakistan is a great country and we need to have a sense of responsibility.”

He said that commotion in the parliament degraded politicians in the eyes of the common man.

سال 2022 نئے سال کے آغاز پر سمجھتا ہوں ہمیں تلخیاں کم کرنے کی ضرورت ہے،حکومت اور اپوزیشن الیکشن، معیشت، سیاسی اور عدالتی اصلاحات کیلئےگفتگو کریں پاکستان ایک عظیم ملک ہے ہمیں اپنی ذمہ داریوں کے احساس کی ضرورت ہے پارلیمان میں فساد عام آدمی کی نظر میں سیاستدانوں کا وقار کم کرتا ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 1, 2022

On the eve of new year, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wished a happier, kinder and better New Year to all.

“With Allah’s blessings, compassion and our determination InshAllah the new year will bring hope and prosperity for Pakistan and Pakistanis,” he tweeted.

Bilawal said that the new year provided an opportunity for a new commitment and we must reiterate our commitment to emerging as a better nation for the glorious future of the country.

“It is imperative that the nation unites and further strengthens the foundation of a democratic Pakistan”

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also took to Twitter and said, “2021 has been a tough year for Pakistanis. Here is to a year of ease, hope and peace ahead! Let us all pledge to play our role to make this happen. Happy 2022 to all of you!”