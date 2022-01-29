Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

29th Jan, 2022. 02:29 pm

FIA, ASF held four including a woman for hawala hundi, money laundering

A currency exchange dealer holds $100 bills in his hand. Photo: Athar Khan/Bol News

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Saturday arrested two suspects for their alleged involvement in hawala hundi while Airport Security Force (ASF) also booked two suspects, including a woman, at Karachi airport for an alleged money-laundering attempt.

According to FIA Deputy Director Khawaja Hammad, a team apprehended a suspect involved in illegal currency exchange at the motorway toll plaza in Peshawar. He said that the FIA team recovered US $40,500, 13,300 Malaysian ringgit, and 75,310 euros from the suspect who couldn’t justify the foreign currency.

The FIA official said that the suspect is a ‘carrier’ of currency from Rawalpindi to Peshawar.

Similarly, Hammad said another raid was conducted at Al-Farooq jewelers in Masood Market in Tank and Tahir Ata was held by FIA. The raiding team recovered 200 Saudi riyals, 115 UAE dirhams, and PKR 275,000 from the suspect’s possession while his mobile phone was also seized for the purpose of investigation.

Read more: FIA arrests three in Peshawar for involvement in illegal currency exchange, hawala hundi

He added that first information reports (FIRs) have been registered against both suspects and further investigations were underway.

On the other hand, Airport Security Force (ASF) on Saturday foiled an alleged money laundering bid at Jinnah International Airport (JIA) in Karachi and recovered foreign currency notes worth millions of rupees from two suspects including a female.

Read more: FIA arrests four suspected human traffickers from Peshawar

According to the details, the ASF personnel recovered around 600,000 euros from suspects named Obaid Siddiqui and Aqsa Siddiqui. ASF spokesperson said the suspects had concealed the currency in their luggage.

He disclosed that the foreign currency seized from the suspects is worth over Rs120 million.

