Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with a car near Manguchar area of Kalat district in Balochistan, Bol news reported on Saturday.

The deceased included two women, two kids and one man. Levies Force said the accident took place because of slippery road.

Levies Force sources said one of the deceased was identified as Syed Fareedullah sone of Syed Abdul Wasey, a resident of Hamarzai, Pishin. They said the driver fled from the site, while the local administration shifted the bodies to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

On January 3, at least 100 livestock and one trader were killed in a traffic accident in Pattoki city of Kasur district.

The accident had taken place near Halla bypass as a truck full of animals overturned because of speeding. Those on board the truck had said that a 22-wheel trailer hit corner of the truck from behind, which caused the mishap. Eight other people and about 70 animals were wounded.

