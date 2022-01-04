Five killed as passenger coach overturns in Ranipur

RANIPUR: At least five people, including two women, were killed and more than 15 others were injured when a speedy passenger coach overturned in Ranipur town of Khairpur district on Tuesday, Bol news reported.

The incident took place on the National Highway near Gadeji Bajj bridge. One of the deceased was identified as Mahnoor, while the rest of them could not be identified till the filing of this report.

The injured included Misbahuddin, Raheem Bajaur, Noreen, Karishma, Abida, Abdullah, Irfan, Ahsan Pathaan, Amina, Kaleem, Kausar and others. Around 70 people were on the bus when the accident took place.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Motorway Police arrived at the site and shifted the dead and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

The local administration has declared an emergency in nearby hospitals.

On January 3, at least 100 livestock and one trader were killed in a traffic accident in Pattoki city of Kasur district.

The accident had taken place near Halla bypass as a truck full of animals overturned because of speeding. Those on board the truck had said that a 22-wheel trailer hit corner of the truck from behind, which caused the mishap. Eight other people and about 70 animals were wounded.