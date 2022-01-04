Five killed as passenger coach overturns in Ranipur
RANIPUR: At least five people, including two women, were killed and more than 15 others were injured when a speedy passenger coach overturned in Ranipur town of Khairpur district on Tuesday, Bol news reported.
Read more: 100 livestock, one trader killed in Pattoki road mishap
The incident took place on the National Highway near Gadeji Bajj bridge. One of the deceased was identified as Mahnoor, while the rest of them could not be identified till the filing of this report.
The injured included Misbahuddin, Raheem Bajaur, Noreen, Karishma, Abida, Abdullah, Irfan, Ahsan Pathaan, Amina, Kaleem, Kausar and others. Around 70 people were on the bus when the accident took place.
Upon receiving information about the accident, Motorway Police arrived at the site and shifted the dead and injured to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.
The local administration has declared an emergency in nearby hospitals.
On January 3, at least 100 livestock and one trader were killed in a traffic accident in Pattoki city of Kasur district.
Read more: Railroad accidents haunt Pindi
The accident had taken place near Halla bypass as a truck full of animals overturned because of speeding. Those on board the truck had said that a 22-wheel trailer hit corner of the truck from behind, which caused the mishap. Eight other people and about 70 animals were wounded.
Read More
PDMA issues rain alert for Sindh
KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert for...
PTI MNA Najib Haroon highest taxpayer among parliamentarians
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) MNA from Karachi Najib Haroon paid Rs140.7 million...
Political orphans cannot call themselves to be a national party, says Marriyum
ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that political orphans cannot...
Buzdar, Elahi agree to jointly contest forthcoming LG polls
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry...
Foreigners’ Security Cell makes foreigners in Karachi at ease
KARACHI: The Foreigners’ Security Cell of the Sindh Police played a critical...