Govt allows ‘permanent residency’ to foreign investors: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that in line with the new National Security Policy through which Pakistan declared geoeconomics as the core of national security doctrine, the federal government has decided to allow a permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals.

Read more: President Arif Alvi asks overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland

“The new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment in Pakistan,” the minister said in a Tweet on Friday.

In line with new Nat Security policy through which Pak declared GeoEconomics as core of its Nat security doctrine,Government has decided to allow Permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals,new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 14, 2022

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib had said that the federal government will introduce residential schemes under the smart housing concept to facilitate the nine million Overseas Pakistanis.

The federal cabinet gave approval for launching the state-of-the-art residential projects for Overseas Pakistanis, he had said while talking to a state news channel.

Pakistani expats might purchase the apartments through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA). The project was aimed at attracting remittances through RDA, he had added.

Read more: SECP facilitates investment by Overseas Pakistanis

Overseas Pakistanis were assets of the country, they were sending $30 billion in remittances annually through RDA which showed their full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on the voting rights to Pakistani expats, Habib had said it was the first time that any govt recognized the expats services to the country. All credit goes to PM Imran who was a strong proponent of Pakistanis rights living abroad, the minister had claimed.