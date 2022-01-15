Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 02:02 pm

Govt allows ‘permanent residency’ to foreign investors: Fawad Chaudhry

Govt decides to offer permanent residency to foreign investors

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry announced that in line with the new National Security Policy through which Pakistan declared geoeconomics as the core of national security doctrine, the federal government has decided to allow a permanent residency scheme for foreign nationals.

“The new policy allows foreigners to get permanent resident status in lieu of investment in Pakistan,” the minister said in a Tweet on Friday.

Earlier, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib had said that the federal government will introduce residential schemes under the smart housing concept to facilitate the nine million Overseas Pakistanis.

The federal cabinet gave approval for launching the state-of-the-art residential projects for Overseas Pakistanis, he had said while talking to a state news channel.

Pakistani expats might purchase the apartments through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA). The project was aimed at attracting remittances through RDA, he had added.

Overseas Pakistanis were assets of the country, they were sending $30 billion in remittances annually through RDA which showed their full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Commenting on the voting rights to Pakistani expats, Habib had said it was the first time that any govt recognized the expats services to the country. All credit goes to PM Imran who was a strong proponent of Pakistanis rights living abroad, the minister had claimed.

