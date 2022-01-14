Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

14th Jan, 2022. 03:54 pm

Govt brought much-needed reforms to streamline energy issues: Hammad

Govt. brings much-needed reforms to streamline energy matters: Hammad

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar Friday said the government had brought the much-needed reforms to streamline the matters related to pricing of imported gas for the domestic sector, new electricity generation contracts through a competitive and transparent process.

Elaborating the two key energy reforms, the minister tweeted that the law allowing “the government to price in imported gas for domestic supplies has been passed by the National Assembly and now it will be sent to the Senate.”

Describing the law as a ‘historic and much-needed reform,’ he said it would help ensure the energy security of the country.

Read more: PTI saved Pakistan’s economy from bankruptcy: claims Energy Minister Hammad Azhar

Besides, the minister said a few months ago the government passed the IGCEP (Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan) framework from the Council of Common Interests.

The framework, he said “ensures that the government will only sign new contracts for electricity when required and only through a competitive and transparent process. This too is a key reform away from the previous practice of controversial procurements.”

Read More

22 mins ago
Netizens reacts as Karachi Eat 2022 set to start off today

The much-anticipated food festival Karachi Eat 2022 has sparked a debate on...
32 mins ago
Ali Zaidi asks Karachiites to attend protest against Sindh’s local govt act tomorrow

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)...
40 mins ago
Punjab governor signs amended ordinance for action against profiteers

LAHORE: Soon after media highlighted overpricing of food items and accommodation in...
46 mins ago
PM Imran Khan launches public version of first-ever National Security Policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that time after time,...
58 mins ago
Justice Umar Ata Bandial to replace Gulzar Ahmed as new CJP

ISLAMABAD: Under article 175 of the constitution President Dr Arif Alvi appointed...
6 hours ago
Passage of Finance Bill to resolve Pakistan’s financial difficulties: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

8 seconds ago
Britney Spear’s family drama continues with a new member Jamie Lynn Spears, her younger sister

Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney Spears' younger sister, has slammed the pop star's...
Green Line train from Karachi to Lahore gets derailed
2 mins ago
Green Line train from Karachi to Lahore gets derailed

KARACHI: Two bogies of the Lahore-bound Green Line train derailed near Sindh’s...
Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor breakup
4 mins ago
Malaika Arora dispels breakup speculations with Arjun in a cryptic note

Amidst the breakup rumours doing rounds online, after beau Arjun Kapoor, Malaika...
12 mins ago
Court Rejected Meesha Shafi’s plea for dispensation of attendance

A Lahore district court has refused Meesha Shafi's motion for "dispensation of...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600