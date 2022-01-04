PM Imran stresses need to control global warming for upcoming generations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need to control global warming for our upcoming generations.

He expressed these views while addressing a signing ceremony of the agreement between Ministry of Climate Change and World Bank on Tuesday.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan is unfortunately among those countries, which are facing serious climate challenges. He underscored the measures for stopping global warming at national and international levels.

Imran observed that regions likely D I Khan were receiving less rainfall, adding that due to increase in temperature, forests are catching fire across the world. If this situation was not controlled so it would be proved very hazardous for the world climate, he warned.

He said, “We have to save our forests and national parks and that is why that the government has announced 15 new national parks in the country.”

He further said that the government had planted millions of new saplings in barren areas of I D Khan, resultantly wild life had started coming back there.

Imran added that cities were rapidly spreading, consequently national parks are being encroached and this trend has commenced in Islamabad as well.

The prime minister maintained that pollution in Lahore has increased many folds due to trees’ cutting, adding that some countries including Pakistan had seriously taken climate pollution issue very late.