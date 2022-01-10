Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

Armed Indian troops near two parked vehicles in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Image courtesy: Radio Pakistan

In another act of state terrorism, the Indian troops martyred another two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Monday, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

After the latest killings by Indian troops, the tally of extra-judicial killings in the occupied valley has reached 13 in the first 10 days of 2022.

Read more: Pakistan condemns killing of three youth in occupied Kashmir

KMS reported that the Indian security personnel martyred both youngsters during a violent cordon and search operation in the Husainpora area of the district.

The occupation forces sealed all exit and entry points of the area while the internet service was also suspended during the operation.

On January 8, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) had condemned state terrorism by the Indian occupation forces after the martyrdom of three Kashmiri youth in the Badgam district on January 7.

In a statement, FO Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad had noted that at least 210 Kashmiris were martyred in fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search operations by Indian security agencies in 2021.

Read more: Killings of youth in fake encounters plot to change Kashmir’s demography: JKNF

He also had called for the international community to take immediate notice of the Indian state terrorism and hold it accountable for egregious human rights violations of innocent Kashmiris.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) had also declared the killing campaign as part of India’s conspiracy to change the demographic complexion of the Muslim state.