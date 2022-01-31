Information minister expresses concern over safety of journalists in interior Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed concern over safety of journalists working in interior Sindh.

In a tweet, in response to the killing of a journalist Murtaza Shar in Sangarh, he said security of journalists had become a challenge in Sindh.

Read more: Shahbaz Gill to visit media houses to demand increase in journalists’ salaries

The information minister said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief secretary and inspector general of Sindh police would be informed about the deep concerns of the federal government on the matters pertaining to journalists in the province. Shocking….. اندرون سندہ صحافیوں کی سلامتی ایک چیلنج بن گیا ہے، وزیر اعلی ٰ مراد شاہ چیف سیکرٹری اور IG Sindh کو صحافیوں کے معاملات پر وفاقی حکومت کی گہری تشویش سے آگاہ کیا جائیگا https://t.co/MsC6T4l5gH — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 30, 2022

On January 28, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had said from next week, he would visit offices of all the major news groups with a delegation of journalists and demand an increase in the salaries of journalists.

“When the whole economy is growing at the rate of 5.37 per cent and the media has made a profit of around 40 per cent, then it is incomprehensible not to increase the salary of an ordinary journalist,” Shahbaz Gill had tweeted.

Fawad Hussain had also urged the media houses to increase workers’ salaries to help them deal with the effects of inflation.

Read more: Pregnant journalist denied re-entry to New Zealand offered refuge by Taliban

In a tweet, he had said media houses should show some sense of responsibility and pass on benefits of their profits to their staff. “Our salaried class is affected by inflation and such measures will help this class deal with inflation,” he had said.

The government had already taken responsibility of health expenses of masses by launching the ‘Health Card’, he had maintained.