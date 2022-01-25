Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 01:05 pm

LHC declines petition against closure of marriage halls amid rising Covid cases

The court observed that the issue raised in the petition is related to the policy of the government to curb the spread of the pandemic and it cannot interfere. Image: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday declined the petition of the Punjab Marriage Halls Association (PMHA) challenging the new restrictions on indoor functions after the sharp surge in the cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The high court observed that the issue raised in the petition is related to the policy of the government to curb the spread of the pandemic and the court cannot interfere in it. Hence, the instant petition was not maintainable, it said.

Read more: ‘The idea that Omicron is less lethal & will lead to an end to the pandemic is incorrect’

The association in its petition said the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to ban indoor weddings was discriminatory. It argued that educational institutions, transport services, and other activities had been allowed to continue as usual but the industry of marriage halls has been subjected to discriminatory action.

The petition contended that the industry had already suffered huge financial losses due to the pandemic-related restrictions imposed by the government in the past. It pleaded that marriage halls could not sustain any more losses.

It had pleaded with the court to annul the impugned notification issued by the NCOC.

Read more: Omicron is lethal for unvaccinated people, Dr Ata warns

The NCOC had on January 19 banned indoor gatherings, weddings, and dining in districts and cities with Covid-19 positivity rate exceeding 10 per cent as part of new curbs meant to tackle the pandemic’s fifth wave being driven by the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the countrywide Covid-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 12.81 per cent in the last 24 hours.

NCOC reported 6,357 new cases with 17 fatalities while 1,200 patients are in critical care.

