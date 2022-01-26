Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 01:13 pm

Minister Farrukh Habib terms 5.37% economic growth amid challenges as achievement

Web Desk BOL News

26th Jan, 2022. 01:13 pm

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday termed the growth rate of 5.37 per cent despite huge global challenges as an accomplishment of the incumbent government.

In a tweet, the state minister wrote that a sustainable growth rate of 5.37 per cent despite Covid-19, global high inflation, and other economic challenges is an achievement.

Read more: PTI saved Pakistan’s economy from bankruptcy: claims Energy Minister Hammad Azhar

He added that exports, tax collection, and agricultural yield showed upward trends.

Further, Habib also mentioned that Information Technology (IT) exports increased by 35.8 per cent, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) tax recovery by 32.4 per cent whereas State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reserves by 31.8 percent in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Read more: Private sector got record loans for modern machinery’s imports during 2021, claims Farrukh

Textile exports, he said increased by 26 per cent, services exports by 20.4 per cent, remittances increased by 13.3 per cent.

Habib wrote that the production of crops including cotton, rice, sugarcane, wheat, and maize increased which brought income of billions of rupees to the farmers while increasing their purchasing power.

Read More

15 hours ago
Cabinet approves Rs5bn for census-2022, says Fawad  

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that...
16 hours ago
Noor Mukadam Murder Case: Strong Forensic Evidence Collected Against Zahir Jaffer

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Police on Tuesday issued a statement confirming that "very...
16 hours ago
Tourists stranded in Murree once again amid heavy snowfall

Tourists are once again encountering difficulty following the snowfall in Murree, as...
17 hours ago
Hascol founder remanded to judicial custody in Rs54bn scam

Judicial Magistrate Karachi south on Tuesday remanded the founder of Hascol Petroleum...
17 hours ago
LHC expresses displeasure over Punjab Police’s no-show of transgender data

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday expressed serious displeasure over the...
17 hours ago
Transparency International declares PM Imran corrupt, claims Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PMLN Senior Vice President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Today’s Wordle
6 mins ago
Today’s Wordle Word Of The Day Answer 221: January 26th

Wednesday is Wordle day! At least, that's what We like to imagine,...
Circus
9 mins ago
Circus performer falls 20 feet to the earth after a rollerblading stunt

Lukasz Malewski, a professional skater and performer, was performing a stunt at...
What is Wordle
17 mins ago
Wordle explained: What is Wordle? Everything you need to know

Wordle is everywhere and impossible to ignore, especially if you spend some...
24 mins ago
Shehzad Roy amuses fans by faking levitate techniques

Singer and activist Shehzad Roy has made our week a better one...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement