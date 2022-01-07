Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 03:32 pm

MoU signed between SSUET and Saman e Shifa Foundation

KARACHI: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Saman e Shifa Foundation (SSF) and Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) to integrate and make a collaboration links between the industry and academia for international standard medical devices and products.

Registrar SSUET, Engr Cdre (retd) Syed Sarfraz Ali and Saman e Shifa Foundation Chairman Prof Dr Shahid Noor signed the agreement in the presence of Chancellor Jawaid Anwar and Vice Chancellor SSUET Prof Dr Vali Uddin.

The MoU has been signed to design, develop and manufacture products through research and development, indigenisation, TOT and reverse engineering projects.

“The products will be developed and manufactured by combined efforts of the university, faculty and students to have a strong sustainable industrial base in Pakistan for export of all types of biomedical devices,” said the statement.

The varsity will be responsible for the completion of the projects up till R&D level. SSUET will provide support to SSF for coordination, facilitation, collaboration and ensuring proper availability of resources and knowledge.

SSF will act as a facilitator to make links between industry and the university independent researchers, public, and private organization for combined projects, utilization of machines, test equipment, resources (human & other) for an international level biomedical products.

