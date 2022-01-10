Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Jan, 2022. 12:28 pm

Murree tragedy: CM Punjab forms inquiry committee to probe 22 deaths

Murree

A man walks past vehicles stuck on a road following a blizzard that started on January 7 in Murree. Image: AFP

ISLAMABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has formed a seven-member committee for inquiry into the tragic incident of Murree that claimed 22 lives last week.

Stuck in their cars overnight, all the people died from the cold or carbon monoxide poisoning from exhaust fumes. Among them were 10 children.

Read more: Army clears roads around snow-bound Murree after deadly blizzard

Chairing a high-level meeting at Gharial in Murree on Sunday evening, he had announced that a committee headed by the additional chief secretary (Home) Punjab would submit its report in seven days (by January 17), Radio Pakistan reported.

“Action will be taken against those responsible for the negligence in light of the inquiry committee’s report,” he said adding that it had been decided to make Murree a separate district.

In a tweet, the CM said two new police stations and as many parking plazas would be established in the hilly town. He directed the authorities to carry out strict action against hoteliers for illegal constructions and overcharging in the area.

Buzdar also announced to provide compensation to the families of those tourists who died in the tragic incident.

He expressed his displeasure over allowing entry of more vehicles than capacity in Murree.

In a tweet, Focal Person to Punjab CM Azhar Mashwani said an inquiry committee was constituted to determine the causes and lapses in Murree, with comprehensive terms of references.

Read more: Punjab govt announces Rs0.8mn for each of 22 victims of Murree tragedy: sources

“The committee will complete the inquiry and determine responsibility within seven days. #murreetragedy #Nathiagali,” he said on Twitter sharing a notification issued by the Punjab government in this regard.

