Web Desk BOL News

18th Jan, 2022. 11:04 am

NCOC to undertake new set of non-pharmaceutical measures to contain virus

Head NCOC and Federal Minister Asad Umar—Image: Radio

ISLAMABAD: To combat the rise in coronavirus infections across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre has decided to undertake a new set of non-pharmaceutical measures.

The decision was made during the National Command and Operation Centre meeting in Islamabad, which was headed by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Following consultations with all stakeholders, it was decided that the provinces would adopt the new non-pharmaceutical interventions within the next 48 hours.

The statistics from the epidemic curve graphic and the national vaccination strategy were discussed during the sitting.

The country’s apex Covid-19 body also analysed the Omicron virus’s global and regional patterns.

The meeting was informed that a large-scale sample testing is being conducted in educational institutions and that any decision about them will be based on the results.

In the last 24 hours, 5034 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Pakistan, bringing the total number of active cases to 39,881 and the death toll to 29,029 after ten patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours.

53,253 tests were conducted with a 9.45% per cent positivity ratio while the total number of cases reached 1.333 million, with 1.26 million recoveries.

