15th Jan, 2022. 04:51 pm

Omicron is lethal for unvaccinated people, Dr Ata warns

Omicron is lethal for unvaccinated people, Dr Ata warns

Prof Dr Ata ur Rehman, Chairman of Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force—Image: Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force Prof Dr Ataur Rehman has warned that the Omicron variant could be lethal to those who have not been vaccinated.

In an interview, he stated that the unvaccinated population should get vaccinated against the virus as soon as possible.

He claimed that the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading throughout Karachi and that strong measures are needed to curb it.

In response to a query about how to treat a new virus that is affecting people all across the world, he stated the World Health Organization’s guidelines could help in this regard.

He urged the general public to follow the government’s preventative measures and standard operating procedures in order to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases has reached 8.16 per cent in Pakistan as 4,286 patients tested positive out of 52,522 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, four people died after contracting the viral disease.

According to the NCOC, 709 patients were in critical care, and 753,282 people were administered vaccines across Pakistan in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccines administered till now was 166,837,089.

